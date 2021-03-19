Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 March

Parliament holds extraordinary session – LIVE

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament has convened an extraordinary session at the initiative of the ruling My Step faction.

1 issue is on the agenda.

The lawmakers will debate the bills on making changes and amendments to the Judicial Code and the Criminal Procedure Code of Armenia.

