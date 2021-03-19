‘UN always for elections where people can express themselves freely’ – Spox for Sec. General on Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, has commented during a press briefing on the question relating to the snap parliamentary elections in Armenia expected to take place on June 20.

Asked whether the elections would help to ease the tensions in the country and are they going to send the monitoring mission by UN to Armenia, Stéphane Dujarric said: “I’m not aware that we’ve been requested. You know, we sent election… I mean, we don’t send observers, but obviously, we support Member States if we’re requested to do so by the authorities. I have no comment on the political decision to hold elections. We’re always for elections where people can express themselves freely as to their future”.

He added if they get a request from a Member State, they will study that request.