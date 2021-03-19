Road condition

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed across Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari in Aragatsotn province are closed.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed for trailer trucks.

Snowfalls are reported in Aragats, Aparan and Ashtarak towns of Aragatsotn province.

The Georgian side informs that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

