LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-03-21

LONDON, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 March:

The price of aluminum stood at $2232.50, copper price stood at $9024.50, lead price stood at $1944.50, nickel price stood at $16047.00, tin price stood at $25820.00, zinc price stood at $2824.50, molybdenum price down by 1.25% to $26015.00, cobalt price stood at $52610.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.