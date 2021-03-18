Armenian Deputy PM, Head of ADB Armenian Office discuss opportunities of sectoral cooperation

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan met with Head of the Armenian Office of Asian Development Bank Paolo Spantigati on March 18.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of Tigran Avinyan, greeting the guest, Avinyan noted that the Government of Armenia greatly values the cooperation with the ADB. He thanked the Bank for supporting Armenia in the fight against the COVID-19.

The Deputy PM of Armenia presented the economic response program adopted by the Government of Armenia and its priorities – to restore the economic activity, ensure stability of the economic atmosphere and develop medium-term economic policy agenda.

The sides discussed cooperation opportunities in the sphere of infrastructures.