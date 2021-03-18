Fatherland Party expresses readiness to participate in early parliamentary elections of Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Fatherland Party will participate in early parliamentary elections of Armenia, press secretary of the party Sos Hakobyan told ARMENPRESS.

‘’Artur Vanetsyan (head of the party – edit) has announced that if early elections take place, the Fatherland Party will participate with the goal of wining and finally bringing stability to Armenia’’, he said.

To the question if it’s possible that the Fatherland Party will form a coalition with other forces, Sos Hakobyan said that when the process starts, they will hold consultations with opposition political forces and will decide in what format to participate.

Armenia will hold early elections of parliament on June 20th, 2021