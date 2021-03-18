Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-03-21

YEREVAN, 18 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 March, USD exchange rate down by 0.27 drams to 527.42 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.42 drams to 629.79 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 7.16 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.74 drams to 736.28 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 105.78 drams to 29329.58 drams. Silver price down by 4.12 drams to 438.34 drams. Platinum price down by 264.85 drams to 20246.59 drams.