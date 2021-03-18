Armenian, Georgian PMs hold phone talk

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation today with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Pashinyan congratulated his counterpart on appointment, wishing success in his important mission.

The officials also expressed readiness to continue the high-level contacts aimed at pushing forward all the issues existing in the agenda of the bilateral ties and expanding the cooperation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan