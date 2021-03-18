Armenian emergency situations minister, Georgian Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Minister of emergency situations Andranik Piloyan received Ambassador of Georgia to Armenia George Saganelidze, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the minister has touched upon the implementation of programs within the framework of several cooperation agreements signed between the Armenian and Georgian governments. He said these programs were mostly delayed in 2020 due to the pandemic and the recent war, but noted that this year there is a need to boost the partnership.

The Georgian Ambassador in his turn expressed readiness to contribute to the development of mutual partnership between the two countries.

A number of issues relating to the Armenian-Georgian bilateral cooperation were discussed.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan