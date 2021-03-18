Artsakh Parliament Speaker considers OSCE Minsk Group the only acceptable format in negotiation process

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan received independent MPs of the Armenian parliament Anna Grigoryan and Taguhi Tovmasyan.

During the meeting the Speaker of Parliament has touched upon the recent war, stating that Turkey, rather than Azerbaijan, has won the war. He stated that Artsakh in fact has fought with Turkey.

“More than 5000 mercenary terrorists were involved, and the most disturbing is that all these has taken place under the silent consent of the international community”, he said. He said losing the war doesn’t mean to lose the negotiations. Mr. Tovmasyan expressed hope that with the activation of the role of the OSCE Minsk Group the negotiation process will continue.

The Armenian lawmakers shared the view of the Speaker of Artsakh Parliament that the OSCE Minsk Group is considered the only acceptable format in the negotiation process. The parliamentarians also discussed the necessity of protecting the rights of the displaced persons.

