US committed to helping sides find peaceful and lasting settlement of NK conflict, Biden tells Aliyev

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. US President Joe Biden told Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev that his administration is willing to work with Baku to “address common security concerns and regional reconciliation.”

In a Nowruz congratulatory message sent to Aliyev, Biden said “this time of renewal is an opportunity to reaffirm our cooperation and commitment to peace”, according to Trend news agency.

“My Administration will work with Azerbaijan to address common security concerns and regional reconciliation," the US president said.

'As a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, we remain committed to helping the sides find a peaceful and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and to promoting reconciliation between Armenia and Azerbaijan to ensure a prosperous and peaceful future.'

We also support your efforts to diversify your economy and develop energy opportunities in the Caspian,' President Biden said. 'The United States looks forward to exploring new opportunities for economic cooperation. I extend my best wishes to you and the people of Azerbaijan on this new year and new spring.”

