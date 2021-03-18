Armenia to hold early elections of parliament on June 20, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will hold early elections of parliament on June 20th, 2021, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

“I just met with the leader of the Prosperous Armenia faction Gagik Tsarukyan. During our meeting we noted that the best way out of the current political situation are early elections of parliament. Taking into consideration also my discussions with the President, the My Step faction, the Bright Armenia faction leader Edmon Marukyan, early elections of parliament will be held in Armenia on June 20th of this year,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan