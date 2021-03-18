UK MP applies to government over issue of Armenian POWs held captive by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Head of the UK-Armenia parliamentary friendship group Tim Loughton has applied to the UK government over the issue of the Armenian prisoners of war held captive by Azerbaijan, following the meeting with Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan, the Office of the Ombudsman of Armenia told Armenpress.

The meeting which took place last week on March 8 and was attended by the British top officials has been organized by the Armenian National Committee of UK during which the Armenian Ombudsman has introduced the international humanitarian and human rights rules which demand the release and safe return of POWs. The Ombudsman also stated that presenting POWs as “terrorists” by Azerbaijan is also a gross violation of the international humanitarian law and the rights of POWs, as the talk is about the continuous armed conflict.

Ombudsman Tatoyan also provided the meeting sides with information about the war crimes and the crimes against humanity committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces during the recent war in Artsakh.

As for the processes relating to Armenia’s border, Arman Tatoyan has introduced his new concept according to which a demilitarized security zone must be created in Syunik province for guaranteeing the security of the locals. He also presented concrete evidence and facts for his new approach.

On March 11, during a Q&A session in the UK Parliament, Baroness Caroline Cox has raised the issue of Azerbaijan’s inhuman treatment against the Armenian prisoners of war and the issue of the banned weapons used by Azerbaijan during the war.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan