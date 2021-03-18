Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

Armenia appoints new Ambassador to India

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Yuri Babakhanyan has been appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to India (residence in New Delhi) according to the decree signed by President Armen Sarkissian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the decree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

