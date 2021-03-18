“Step Toward Home” two-week program launches in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Armenia Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs launched “Step Toward Home” 2021, a two-week, educational and informative summer program in Armenia intended to preserve and develop a national identity among Diaspora-Armenian youth ages 13-18, the Office of the High Commissioner told Armenpress.

The two-week, camp-style program will commence from June 21 - August 14 in 4 phases to serve 4 different cohorts of participants from all over the world. Each phase will be jam-packed with exciting activities, such as Armenian language courses in both the Eastern and Western dialects, informative visits to historical and cultural monuments, museums, academic institutions and rural communities, cultural events, among others.

“Applications are now open to young men and women from the Diaspora who are not Armenian citizens, with the exception of dual citizens, and will close one week before the beginning of each phase. Those interested in participating should apply quickly to join their desired phase. All in-country costs for the 14-day program are paid for by the Government of the Republic of Armenia, including camping, room and board, sightseeing, meetings, etc. However, participants are responsible for their own airfare to and from Armenia as well as two-week travel insurance.

If you would like to apply to the “Step Toward Home” program, please find the application here. For any questions about the program, email [email protected] or call +374 10 515-517”, the Office said.

About the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs

Established in 2019 within the Office of the Prime Minister, the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs is responsible for developing and implementing the strategies and policies for Armenia-Diaspora relations, including supporting and encouraging repatriation, ensuring smooth societal integration for repatriates, and mapping the Diaspora’s potential. The Office is made up of a diverse team of individuals, some of whom represent Diaspora communities from around the world. To learn more about our activities and programs, visit diaspora.gov.am/en, follow us on social media at @DiasporaGovAm or email us at [email protected]