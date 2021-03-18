Sputnik-V: No side effects recorded in Armenia
13:34, 18 March, 2021
YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. No unusual cases or acute side effects were recorded among the people who have received the Sputnik-V vaccine in Armenia, the Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan told reporters.
She said the vaccination is still carried out in small-scale, only among at-risk people and health workers.
Armenia had received 2000 doses of Sputnik-V from Russia as a donation.
The process of acquiring more vaccines continues.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | En Français | AMP Version