Sputnik-V: No side effects recorded in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. No unusual cases or acute side effects were recorded among the people who have received the Sputnik-V vaccine in Armenia, the Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan told reporters.

She said the vaccination is still carried out in small-scale, only among at-risk people and health workers.

Armenia had received 2000 doses of Sputnik-V from Russia as a donation.

The process of acquiring more vaccines continues.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan