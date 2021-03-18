Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

Sputnik-V: No side effects recorded in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. No unusual cases or acute side effects were recorded among the people who have received the Sputnik-V vaccine in Armenia, the Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan told reporters.

She said the vaccination is still carried out in small-scale, only among at-risk people and health workers.

Armenia had received 2000 doses of Sputnik-V from Russia as a donation.

The process of acquiring more vaccines continues.  

 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








