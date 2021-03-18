COVID-19: Armenian health authorities investigate 300 possible re-infection cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. So far, there’ve been around 300 “double positive” cases of COVID-19, Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said, stressing that now they can’t definitively say whether or not these are re-infections or cases when the virus hasn’t completely withdrawn from a person’s body.

“To determine this, these cases are studied and analyzed, the results will be available a bit later,” she said, noting that some experts argue that in order for a case to constitute a re-infection it should happen at least 90 days after the initial infection.

Avanesyan once again called on the population to be vigilant and maintain epidemiological guidelines due to the rising infection rates in Armenia. She warned that hospitals don’t have an unlimited capacity.

There are 12 hospitals in Armenia currently treating COVID-19 patients.

On March 18, the Armenian health authorities reported 1024 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan