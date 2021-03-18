Armenian President congratulates Georgian counterpart on birthday

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory letter to Georgia’s President Salome Zourabichvili on the occasion of her birthday, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian highlighted the consistent strengthening and deepening of mutual partnership with Georgia, which, he said, is based on centuries-old friendship traditions.

“I highly value the atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust between us which contributes to the sincere and constructive discussions of various issues of the cooperation between our states.

I am sure that as the Presidents of Armenia and Georgia we can have our major contribution to the further strengthening and development of relations between the two countries in all possible spheres”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan