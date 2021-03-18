Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

Pashinyan files defamation lawsuit against Zaruhi Postanjyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan filed a defamation lawsuit against the President of the Yerkir Tsirani political party Zaruhi Postanjyan over her statements, court documents show.

In the suit, the Prime Minister seeks a public refutation by Postanjyan, as well as compensation. The lawsuit was lodged on March 12 and is assigned to judge Naira Avetisyan.

