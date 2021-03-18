Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

Search operations for bodies of Artsakh war casualties resume

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. The rescuers of Artsakh are conducting search operations for the bodies of servicemen killed during the recent war in the direction of Jrakan (Jabrayil), the official of the Interior Ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

The search operations conducted on March 16 in Hadrut region gave no result because of the thick layer of snow.

So far, 1502 bodies have been found during the search operations in the battle zones.

 

