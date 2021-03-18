YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Judge Mher Petrosyan of the Administrative Court ruled in favor of temporarily "securing the suit" filed by Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan in his lawsuit requesting to invalidate his dismissal, according to court documents.

When the government declared that Gasparyan is dismissed from duties by virtue of law, the general filed a lawsuit claiming his dismissal is unconstitutional.

However, the defense minister then appointed another general as acting chief of the general staff.

The administrative court ruled that there is no legal relationship envisaged for the conditions in which Gasparyan was sacked.

After the documents were reported, the Prime Minister's Office issued a statement, noting that this ruling doesn’t reinstate Gasparyan, and that under Article 139, paragraph 2 of the Constitution the dismissal is in force.

Correction: The original version of this article was updated with the PMO's comment.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan