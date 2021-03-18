Pashinyan and Tsarukyan to hold meeting

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the leader of the Prosperous Armenia (BHK) opposition party Gagik Tsarukyan are scheduled to hold a meeting on March 18, the Premier’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan told ARMENPRESS.

“The meeting between the Prime Minister and Gagik Tsarukyan is planned for today,” she said.

