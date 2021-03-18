Pashinyan and Tsarukyan to hold meeting
YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the leader of the Prosperous Armenia (BHK) opposition party Gagik Tsarukyan are scheduled to hold a meeting on March 18, the Premier’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan told ARMENPRESS.
“The meeting between the Prime Minister and Gagik Tsarukyan is planned for today,” she said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 10:44 Pashinyan and Tsarukyan to hold meeting
- 09:48 Road condition
- 08:42 European Stocks - 17-03-21
- 08:41 US stocks up - 17-03-21
- 08:40 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-03-21
- 08:39 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 17-03-21
- 08:39 Oil Prices Down - 17-03-21
- 03.17-21:24 CoE Committee of Ministers notified of ECHR interim measures over Armenian POWs
- 03.17-20:00 Turkey's Prosecutor General applies to Constitutional Court for banning Peoples' Democratic Party
- 03.17-18:42 Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss trade and economic cooperation issues
- 03.17-17:59 Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border remains stable
- 03.17-17:54 Latvian artists call on Azerbaijan to speed up exchange of bodies, PoWs and hostages
- 03.17-17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-03-21
- 03.17-17:31 Asian Stocks up - 17-03-21
- 03.17-17:08 Artsakh lawmakers, State Duma MP Zatulin hold meeting in Russia
- 03.17-16:58 Ambassador highly appreciates Armenian government’s readiness in spreading French in country
- 03.17-15:46 Pashinyan, Kazakh PM discuss upcoming EEU meeting
- 03.17-15:42 New Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to Armenian President
- 03.17-14:16 France attaches importance to preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage – ambassador
- 03.17-13:36 Russian gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily ensured via Azerbaijan’s territory – media
- 03.17-13:32 PoWs must be returned – French Ambassador to Armenia
- 03.17-12:28 Parliamentary committee approves amendments reducing maximum fines for insult, defamation
- 03.17-11:30 Artsakh reports 10 new COVID-19 cases in one day
- 03.17-11:25 MP Garo Paylan barred from inspecting construction site on Armenian cemetery in Ankara
- 03.17-11:15 COVID-19: Armenia records 854 new cases over past day
12:30, 03.12.2021
Viewed 2225 times Armenian military to hold major combined arms drills
09:57, 03.11.2021
Viewed 2124 times Lebanese-Armenian Maral Najarian released from Azerbaijani captivity
21:00, 03.11.2021
Viewed 1820 times Important archeological materials discovered during renovation of Armenian kindergarten in Jerusalem
15:13, 03.11.2021
Viewed 1534 times Maral’s agonizing journey to freedom
17:29, 03.12.2021
Viewed 1525 times Turkey, Azerbaijan trying to legitimize use of force as effective conflict solving means – FM