LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-03-21

LONDON, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 March:

The price of aluminum up by 1.43% to $2232.50, copper price up by 0.76% to $9024.50, lead price down by 1.07% to $1944.50, nickel price down by 0.83% to $16047.00, tin price up by 2.38% to $25820.00, zinc price up by 0.07% to $2824.50, molybdenum price down by 0.67% to $26345.00, cobalt price stood at $52610.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.