Turkey's Prosecutor General applies to Constitutional Court for banning Peoples' Democratic Party

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Turkey Bekir Sahin has applied to the Constitutional Court with a claim to ban the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), ARMENPRESS reports Turkish Anadolu agency informs.

According to the claim, the members of the party try to distort the integrity of the state and the people by their announcements and activities.








