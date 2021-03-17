Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss trade and economic cooperation issues

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and his Russian counterpart Alexey Overchuk held a working meeting in Moscow.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Armenian Deputy PM, the sides discussed Armenian-Russian bilateral trade and economic cooperation issues. During the meeting the sides also referred to the joint works carried out in the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union.








