Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss trade and economic cooperation issues
18:42, 17 March, 2021
YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and his Russian counterpart Alexey Overchuk held a working meeting in Moscow.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Armenian Deputy PM, the sides discussed Armenian-Russian bilateral trade and economic cooperation issues. During the meeting the sides also referred to the joint works carried out in the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union.
