Latvian artists call on Azerbaijan to speed up exchange of bodies, PoWs and hostages

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Prominent artists, intellectuals and culture professionals of Latvia have made a statement, appealing to Azerbaijan to speed up the exchange of bodies, prisoners of war, and hostages and their return to Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Embassy of Armenia in Lithuania, Litvia and Estonia.

The announcement particularly says:

''We, artists, intellectuals and culture professionals of the Republic of Latvia, professing our belief in the importance of humane values and joining the initiative of our Lithuanian colleagues, appeal to the authorities of Azerbaijan not to hinder the immediate return to the Republic of Armenia of prisoners of war (PoW) and other detainees, as well as the bodies of the soldiers killed in action and perished during the recent Karabakh war. According to our information, Armenia has already returned to Azerbaijan all PoWs.

We are certain that the unconditional and immediate return of all PoWs is one of the first steps necessary for the renewal of mutual trust between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

We call the international community to join this humanitarian initiative thus helping overcome the humanitarian disaster in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) caused by the recent war.”

The statement has been signed by