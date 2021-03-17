Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-03-21

YEREVAN, 17 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 March, USD exchange rate stood at 527.69 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.16 drams to 628.37 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.22 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.90 drams to 733.54 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 192.56 drams to 29435.36 drams. Silver price down by 0.34 drams to 442.46 drams. Platinum price down by 67.86 drams to 20511.44 drams.