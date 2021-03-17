Artsakh lawmakers, State Duma MP Zatulin hold meeting in Russia

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Members of Parliament from Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan and Davit Melkumyan had a meeting with Russian State Duma lawmaker Konstantin Zatulin during their working visit to Russia.

Melkumyan said they discussed the current situation in Artsakh and the region and the humanitarian and security challenges.

“During the meeting we attached importance to the steps aimed at bolstering comprehensive cooperation between Artsakh and Russia, encompassing not only the security sector but also political, economic, educational and cultural,” Melkumyan said in a statement.

