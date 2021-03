Pashinyan, Kazakh PM discuss upcoming EEU meeting

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin at the latter’s initiative, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Pashinyan and Mamin discussed the upcoming EEU Intergovernmental Council session and its agenda.

The meeting of the heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union will take place in Kazan, Russia on April 30.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan