New Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev presented today his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President congratulated the Ambassador, wishing further success and expressing confidence that he will invest his experience and efforts for the further deepening of the relations between the two friendly countries.

The meeting also touched upon the development of cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan. The officials noted that the relations between the two countries are dynamically developing, however, they added that there is a great potential in a number of fields which is not utilized yet.

President Sarkissian said there are great opportunities for implementing bilateral mutual beneficial programs in science, education, high-tech, food industry, financial-banking and humanitarian spheres. Both highlighted the role of the Armenian community of Kazakhstan, as well as the intensification of business and cultural contacts.

In his turn the Kazakh Ambassador stated that he is ready to do the utmost to strengthen the historical friendly ties between the two countries. He said activeness is being noticed in the bilateral commercial ties even during the pandemic and the international economic crisis and expressed confidence that these trends will continue.

