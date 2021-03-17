Artsakh reports 10 new COVID-19 cases in one day

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. 10 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare reported.

62 COVID-19 tests were conducted on March 16.

As of March 17, 13 infected citizens receive treatment in hospitals, meanwhile the other confirmed cases receive treatment at home.

The ministry has once again urged the citizens to follow all the rules to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan