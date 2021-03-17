COVID-19: Armenia records 854 new cases over past day

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. 854 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 180,141, the ministry of healthcare reports.

211 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 166,913.

The death toll has risen to 3282 (5 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

4181 COVID-19 tests were conducted in one day.

The number of active cases is 9105.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 841 (2 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan