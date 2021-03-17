Philippines suspends entry of foreigners, some nationals as COVID-19 cases are growing

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The Philippines suspended the entry of foreigners and some nationals to the country for a month as COVID-19 cases and infections of new variants are growing, the Philippines’ coronavirus task force said in a statement, reports TASS.

Foreign citizens and returning nationals who had not been working overseas will not be able to enter the country from March 20 until April 19.

The exceptions include only accredited officials of foreign governments, Filipino workers returning from overseas and cases that are considered to be an emergency.

On March 13 the new variant of coronavirus has been detected in the country.

As of the latest data, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has reached 631,320. The total number of recoveries is 561,000. The death toll has risen to 12,848.