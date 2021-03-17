Road condition

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed or difficult to pass across Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari in Aragatsotn province are closed.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed for trailer trucks and is difficult to pass for the other vehicles.

The Georgian side informs that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for trucks.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan