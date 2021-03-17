LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-03-21

LONDON, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 March:

The price of aluminum down by 0.43% to $2201.00, copper price down by 1.83% to $8956.50, lead price up by 0.18% to $1965.50, nickel price down by 0.31% to $16181.00, tin price down by 0.18% to $25220.00, zinc price down by 0.39% to $2822.50, molybdenum price down by 0.17% to $26522.00, cobalt price stood at $52610.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.