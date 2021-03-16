President Sarkissian raises POWs issue in a meeting with OSCE Chairman-in-Office

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received the delegation led by Foreign Minister of Sweden, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the president's Office, President Sarkissian welcomed the visit of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and noted that Sweden assumed the OSCE chairmanship in an important and hard period for Armenia.

The President referred to the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, its consequences, the existing situation and the challenges. In this context a wide range of issues referring to the regional security and stability were discussed.

Noting that the current regional situation is in the focus of the OSCE, Ann Linde highlighted the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office for the establishment of peace and finding a lasting and stable settlement of the conflict.

President Sarkissian particularly referred to humanitarian issues, noting that Azerbaijan continues to violate the international humanitarian laws, keeping Armenian war prisoners and civilian hostages in detention. He added that Armenia expects the assistance of international partners for the solution of that key issue.

The sides also referred to the priorities of the Swedish chairmanship of the OSCE, as well as the Armenian-Swedish bilateral agenda, noting that the two countries have a great cooperation potential and highlighted the full utilization of that potential.