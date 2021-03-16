Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 March

Tactical and professional military drills kick off in Armenia

Tactical and professional military drills kick off in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Joint tactical and professional military drills kicked off in Armenia on March 16 at 09:00.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, the units involved in the drills have been brought to relevant levels of combat readiness.

Preparatory works for combat shooting are underway.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration