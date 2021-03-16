Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 March

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-03-21

YEREVAN, 16 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.64 drams to 527.69 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.02 drams to 629.53 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.24 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.70 drams to 729.64 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 354.88 drams to 29242.8 drams. Silver price up by 11.12 drams to 442.8 drams. Platinum price up by 482.47 drams to 20579.3 drams.








