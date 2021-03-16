Asian Stocks - 16-03-21
TOKYO, 16 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 16 March:
The value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.52% to 29921.09 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.65% to 1981.50 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.78% to 3446.73 points, and HANG SENG up by 0.67% to 29027.69 points.
