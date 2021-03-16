India can view Armenia as transport gate to Russia and Europe, Deputy PM tells ambassador

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan held a meeting on March 16 with the Ambassador of India to Armenia Kishan Dan Dewal.

Avinyan underscored the importance of the traditionally friendly Armenian-Indian relations and expressed the Armenian government’s readiness to raise the ties to a new and ambitious level, the Deputy PM's office said in a news release.

The sides discussed the ongoing developments around the North-South international transport corridor. Taking into consideration the North-South road construction program in Armenia spanning from Iran to Georgia and the opportunity to open railway communication, Avinyan stressed that India can view Armenia as a transport gate to Russia and Europe.

Avinyan congratulated India on becoming a non-permanent member of the UNSC from 2021 and expressed conviction that India’s activities in the body will contribute to world peace and security.

Speaking about the regional situation, the Deputy PM noted that the settlement of the NK conflict must be complex and complete, which should include the issue of Nagorno Karabakh’s status based on the exercise of the right to self-determination of its people. In this context India’s position supporting OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship talks was highlighted.

Avinyan also spoke about the need for urgently returning the Armenian PoWs who are held captive by Azerbaijan.

The sides talked about the current partnership in the defense sector and opportunities for enhancing it.

They concurred that the current level of commercial ties isn’t in line with the potential and therefore the broad opportunities for cooperation in IT, education, healthcare, science, agriculture and solar energy must be utilized.

The Armenian-Indian Center for Excellence in ICT – whose circle of activities can be expanded with an emphasis on AI, was pointed out as an important example of Indian support to Armenia in capacity development.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan