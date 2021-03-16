President Sarkissian holds meeting with Heritage party representatives

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of his discussions with different parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Chair of the Board of the Heritage party Narine Dilbaryan and party spokesperson Rshtun Martirosyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting sides discussed the situation in the country and the ways of solving the domestic political crisis.

Narine Dilbaryan presented their approaches and priorities, stating that the Heritage party highlights the formation of transitional government of professionals before the holding of snap parliamentary elections, as well as the constitutional amendments, the adoption of new electoral code. She also highlighted the role of the Armenian presidential institute as a platform of mutual understanding and dialogue.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan