Mirzoyan thanks Russia’s Matviyenko for assisting in release of Maral Najarian from Azerbaijani captivity

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a telephone conversation with Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko, the Armenian Parliament reports.

The Speaker personally thanked his counterpart for showing an important support in the release of Lebanese-Armenian Maral Najarian from the Azerbaijani captivity.

Maral Najarian has been captured by the Azerbaijani army on November 10, 2020, in Berdzor, where she visited for taking her personal items. She was released on March 10 and was transported to Lebanon.

