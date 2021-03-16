FFA receives official letter from AS Roma about Mkhitaryan's injury

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The Football Federation of Armenia received an official letter from AS Roma with the results of MRI of Mkhitaryan's right leg, FFA reports.

The conclusion is as follows: grade II distractive lesion of the soleus in the middle third of the leg affecting the posterior lateral myaponeurotic region.

This means, that Mkhitaryan will be out of duties for 3-4 weeks and will not join Armenian national team for the upcoming matches against Liechtenstein, Iceland and Romania.