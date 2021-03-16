COVID-19: New strains not detected in Armenia so far
YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. New strains of COVID-19 haven’t been recorded in Armenia so far, according to health minister Anahit Avanesyan.
“The detection of strains is carried out through additional testing. We’ve performed segmentation of several batches and no such strains were detected. Now we are working to have the capacity for performing more segmentation,” Avanesyan said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 03.16-21:04 Early Childhood Authority launches World Early Childhood Development Movement
- 03.16-19:53 Artsakh's FM, Armenian Defense Minister discuss security issues in Artsakh
- 03.16-19:20 President Sarkissian raises POWs issue in a meeting with OSCE Chairman-in-Office
- 03.16-19:05 Tactical and professional military drills kick off in Armenia
- 03.16-18:48 European Parlaiment condemns sending Syrian mercenaries to participate in Artsakh war by Turkey
- 03.16-18:22 Pashinyan highlights self-determination right of Artsakh's people meeting with OSCE CIO
- 03.16-18:02 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-03-21
- 03.16-18:01 Asian Stocks - 16-03-21
- 03.16-17:55 Artsakh's FM, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office discuss POW issue in Yerevan
- 03.16-17:21 India can view Armenia as transport gate to Russia and Europe, Deputy PM tells ambassador
- 03.16-17:10 President Sarkissian holds meeting with Heritage party representatives
- 03.16-16:02 Armenia's Central Bank revises economic growth projection to 1,4%
- 03.16-15:41 Mirzoyan thanks Russia’s Matviyenko for assisting in release of Maral Najarian from Azerbaijani captivity
- 03.16-15:12 FFA receives official letter from AS Roma about Mkhitaryan's injury
- 03.16-14:38 Armenian FM says recent developments in region underlined need for strong OSCE MG Co- Chairmanship
- 03.16-14:22 MP Taguhi Tovmasyan claims Interpol rejected Armenia’s request for red notice against ex- prosecutor general
- 03.16-14:13 COVID-19: New strains not detected in Armenia so far
- 03.16-13:32 Sweden intends to deepen cooperation with Armenia, says FM Linde
- 03.16-13:21 ‘At this stage it’s important to show respect to international humanitarian law’ – OSCE Chair
- 03.16-13:13 Russia records 9,393 coronavirus cases over past day
- 03.16-12:59 Nearly 300 healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in Armenia
- 03.16-12:43 Two Artsakh MPs pay working visit to Russia
- 03.16-12:41 “Work underway” to return “hijacked” Boeing 737, says Armenian NSS
- 03.16-12:21 Azerbaijan continues to inflict sufferings on hundreds of people 4 months after ceasefire – Armenia FM
- 03.16-12:14 Armenian FM praises ties with Sweden
12:30, 03.12.2021
Viewed 1906 times Armenian military to hold major combined arms drills
09:57, 03.11.2021
Viewed 1816 times Lebanese-Armenian Maral Najarian released from Azerbaijani captivity
15:07, 03.10.2021
Viewed 1619 times India plans to connect Indian Ocean with Eurasia via Armenia
21:00, 03.11.2021
Viewed 1529 times Important archeological materials discovered during renovation of Armenian kindergarten in Jerusalem
10:44, 03.10.2021
Viewed 1456 times UN chief’s spox says spying allegations in Armenia against Clark Hattingh are “baseless”