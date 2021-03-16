COVID-19: New strains not detected in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. New strains of COVID-19 haven’t been recorded in Armenia so far, according to health minister Anahit Avanesyan.

“The detection of strains is carried out through additional testing. We’ve performed segmentation of several batches and no such strains were detected. Now we are working to have the capacity for performing more segmentation,” Avanesyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan