Sweden intends to deepen cooperation with Armenia, says FM Linde

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Sweden attaches importance to relations with Armenia and intends to deepen cooperation, Foreign Minister Ann Linde, the OSCE-Chairperson-in-Office, said at a joint press conference with Armenian FM Ara Aivazian in Yerevan.

“We intend to deepen cooperation with Armenia. This is clearly reflected by our direct presence in Yerevan, by appointing a resident ambassador,” Linde said.

The Swedish FM said she is impressed with the democratic reforms happening in Armenia.

“During the last weeks we saw how fragile that progress can be. I am calling on all sides to solve problems peacefully, with respect to democratic processes and the rule of law, in accordance to obligations assumed before the OSCE,” she said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan