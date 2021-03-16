Nearly 300 healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. About 300 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Armenia, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan told reporters in the Parliament.

“As of this moment we have nearly 300 people who have been vaccinated, the process, although, still continues only among the healthcare workers of COVID centers, because the next batches are yet to come to Armenia, and at that time broader circles will be vaccinated”, the minister said.

She noted that at the moment the Russian Sputnik V vaccine is being used.

As for the reports on the side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Mrs. Avanesyan stated that the ministry is carefully following all the reports.

On March 15 and 16 several European countries have stopped the use of the British AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan