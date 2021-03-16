Azerbaijan continues to inflict sufferings on hundreds of people 4 months after ceasefire – Armenia FM

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. During the meeting with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde in Yerevan, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian has touched upon the issue of the Armenian prisoners of war and civilians who are currently in the Azerbaijani captivity, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on social media.

The minister noted that after four months of ceasefire Azerbaijan continues to inflict suffering on hundreds of people and their family members.

“Unfortunately, Azerbaijan refuses to implement the trilateral statement as hundreds of the Armenian POW and civilian hostages remain in captivity. After four months of ceasefire Azerbaijan continues to inflict suffering on hundreds of people and their family members subjecting them to physical and psychological pressure. These unacceptable actions are stronger than hollow talks about peace and the end of the conflict”, the FM told the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

Mr. Aivazian also said that “there should be no illusion that the use of force, accompanied by mass atrocities including ethnic cleansing and war crimes, can contribute to conflict resolution”.

“Core issues of the Nagorno Karabakh peace process which have not been reflected in the trilateral statement, remain unresolved. Amongst them is the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination which entails the issue of the status and territories of Nagorno Karabakh”, the minister added.

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has arrived in Armenia as part of her regional visit. She is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian, as well as civil society representatives.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan