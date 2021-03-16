Armenian FM praises ties with Sweden

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Sweden are united with relations based on mutual respect and the vision of raising these ties to a qualitatively new level, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian told his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde, who is the incumbent OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and is in Yerevan on a visit.

“Today’s meeting was a good opportunity to address the potential of cooperation in various sectors and to outline the joint actions for fully utilizing it. The active work of ambassadors and embassies has special role in this process,” Aivazian said at a joint press conference, welcoming the opening of Sweden’s resident embassy in Armenia.

“We highly appreciate Sweden’s support in the realization of reforms agenda in Armenia,” the Armenian FM said.

Linde is also scheduled to meet with President Sarkissian and Prime Minister Pashinyan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan