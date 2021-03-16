Peace built on destruction of Artsakh’s peaceful settlements can't be stable and lasting – Armenia FM

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Peace built based on the destruction of peaceful settlements of Artsakh, including Hadrut region, the elimination of the Armenian population and the creation of Azerbaijani settlements in their place cannot be steady and lasting, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian said at a joint press conference with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde in Yerevan.

The FM said Armenia has always acted in support of exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict at all its stages.

“Armenia and the Armenian people have always and sincerely addressed a message for peace. As a nation who survived the first Genocide of the 20th century, we know the value of peace and security. In all stages of the Karabakh conflict Armenia has acted exclusively in support of the peaceful settlement. Today as well we completely understand the opportunities which peace and real reconciliation could bring to our region, however, peace is not just a nice word.

The peace which has been built based on the destruction of the peaceful settlements of Artsakh, including the destruction of Hadrut region, the elimination of the Armenian population and the creation of Azerbaijani settlements in their place cannot be stable and lasting. We will continue our fight for fair and dignified peace, in close cooperation with our international partners”, the Armenian FM said in his remarks.

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has arrived in Armenia as part of her regional visit.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan