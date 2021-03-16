South African strain of coronavirus found in Russia

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Doctors have detected the South African coronavirus strain in Russia, TASS reports citing the sanitary watchdog website.

“There have been detected 28 isolates linked to the British variant and two related to the South African variant, and no isolates related to the Brazilian variant have been found”, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said.

In 16 other cases different coronavirus mutations were recorded.

Lately, 8,159 samples were collected from several groups of people, including those who had arrived from abroad and their contacts, patients who don’t respond to treatment, children with severe forms of illness.

The tests are carried out by 14 scientific and research organizations of the sanitary watchdog.